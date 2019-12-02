U.S.-China trade deal possible before end of year -White House adviser

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A senior adviser to President Donald Trump said on Monday a U.S.-China trade deal was still possible before the end of the year, adding that the first phase of the agreement was being put to paper.

"Sure," White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters when asked if a deal were still possible this year to address some trade disputes between the world's two largest economies.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)

