U.S.-China trade deal not falling apart -White House adviser

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - The U.S.-China trade deal reached in January is absolutely not falling apart and the two countries are still working on trade, White House adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

Kudlow told reporters at the White House the trade deal "is continuing," a day after President Donald Trump said he was disappointed in China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak and even suggested he could cut ties with the world's second largest economy.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)

