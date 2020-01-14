Commodities

U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable, documents to be released Wednesday-Mnuchin

Andrea Shalal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The first phase of a U.S.-China trade agreement will be fully enforceable, including a pledge by China to refrain from manipulating its currency, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

Mnuchin told Fox Business Network that documents about the trade deal would be released on Wednesday, when U.S. President Donald Trump is due to sign the agreement with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at a ceremony at the White House.

China committed to purchase $200 billion of additional U.S. goods and services over the next two years under the agreement, he said, adding that U.S. companies and farmers could reap further gains once structural reforms were tackled in a Phase 2 agreement.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

