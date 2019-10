U.S., China said to reach partial trade deal - Bloomberg reporter

Oct 11 (Reuters) - United States and China are said to reach a partial trade deal and could set up a trade truce, a Bloomberg reporter said in a tweet on Friday.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru)

