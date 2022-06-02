U.S. charges Stellantis unit in diesel emissions probe

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK June 2 (Reuters) - The Justice Department on Thursday charged the U.S. business of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with criminal conspiracy in its multi-year emissions fraud probe surrounding vehicles with diesel engines.

Reuters reported last week FCA US LLC, now part of Stellantis NV STLA.MI, had agreed to plead guilty to a criminal conspiracy charge arising from its efforts to evade emissions requirements for more than 100,000 older Ram pickup trucks and Jeep sport-utility vehicles in its U.S. lineup and would pay roughly $300 million in penalties.

U.S. District Judge Nancy G. Edmunds in Detroit set a plea hearing for FCA US for 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Stellantis declined to comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Mike Spector Editing by Chris Reese)

