U.S. charges former Coinbase product manager over insider trading scheme

Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Luc Cohen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A former product manager at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global and two others have been charged with wire fraud in connection with an insider trading scheme, U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday.

Ishan Wahi, the product manager, and Nikhil Wahi were arrested in Seattle on Thursday. The pair - as well as a third defendant, Sameer Ramani, who remains at large - also face charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

