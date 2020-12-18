US Markets
U.S. charges China-based Zoom executive with disrupting Tiananmen video commemorations

Jonathan Stempel Reuters
U.S. prosecutors on Friday charged a China-based executive at Zoom Video Communications Inc with involvement in a scheme to disrupt video meetings commemorating the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in China.

Xinjiang Jin, the company's main liaison with Chinese law enforcement and intelligence services, conspired to terminate at least four meetings, including some involving dissidents who survived the protests, at the direction of China's government, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Zoom was not identified by name in court papers, but its identity was confirmed by a person close to the matter.

Court papers said Jin's employer is based in San Jose, California, which is where Zoom is headquartered.

Jin is not in U.S. custody. A lawyer for him could not immediately be identified. Zoom did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

