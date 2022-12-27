U.S. charges accused Mango crypto manipulator with fraud

By being on both sides of the transaction, Eisenberg artificially inflated the price of MNGO relative to USDC, allowing him to borrow and then withdraw $110 million of different cryptocurrencies, the complaint said.

Mango soon began negotiations with Eisenberg and reached a settlement to recoup $67 million.

"All mango depositors will be made whole," with token holders who vote for the settlement agreeing not to "pursue any criminal investigations or freezing of funds once the tokens are sent back," a community post said at the time.

Eisenberg claimed responsibility for the trading, the complaint said, and tweeted on Oct. 15 that "the exchange this took place on, Mango Markets, became insolvent."

He also tweeted: "I believe all of our actions were legal open market actions, using the protocol as designed, even if the development team did not fully anticipate all the consequences of setting parameters the way they are."

Mango could not immediately be reached for comment. The office of U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is U.S. v. Eisenberg, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-mj-10337.

