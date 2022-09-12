U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls for 'urgent action' to avoid railroad strike

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday called for "urgent action" in railroad labor negotiations to avoid a strike and a "national economic disaster."

The largest U.S. business association called on Congress to take immediate action if railroads and unions are unable to come to a voluntary agreement ahead of a possible work stoppage Friday.

On Sunday, two unions negotiating contracts for almost 60,000 workers at major U.S. freight railways said those employers are halting shipments of some cargo to gain leverage ahead of this week's deadline to secure labor agreements.

