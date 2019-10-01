US Markets

U.S. CFTC orders six financial institutions to pay fine for reporting failures

Contributors
Makini Brice Reuters
Katanga Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday it had ordered six financial institutions, including HSBC Bank USA[HBACI.UL], Societe Generale SA and PNC Bank NA[PNCBKN.UL] to pay $6 million for reporting failures.

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday it had ordered six financial institutions, including HSBC Bank USAHBACI.UL, Societe Generale SA SOGN.PA and PNC Bank NAPNCBKN.UL to pay $6 million for reporting failures.

The CFTC said Societe Generale and another financial institution, Northern Trust CoNTRSB.UL, were charged with failing to supervise in connection with the reporting failure.

HSBC was also charged with violating swap-dealer risk management regulations, the CFTC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Katanga Johnson; editing by Darren Schuettler)

((M.Brice@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-310-5675; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular