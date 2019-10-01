U.S. CFTC orders six financial institutions to pay fine for reporting failures

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday it had ordered six financial institutions, including HSBC Bank USAHBACI.UL, Societe Generale SA SOGN.PA and PNC Bank NAPNCBKN.UL to pay $6 million for reporting failures.

The CFTC said Societe Generale and another financial institution, Northern Trust CoNTRSB.UL, were charged with failing to supervise in connection with the reporting failure.

HSBC was also charged with violating swap-dealer risk management regulations, the CFTC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Katanga Johnson; editing by Darren Schuettler)

((M.Brice@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-310-5675; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.