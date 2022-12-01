US Markets

U.S. CFTC chairman says met with former FTX chief 10 times over clearing application

December 01, 2022 — 10:28 am EST

Written by Chris Prentice and Hannah Lang for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam told lawmakers on Thursday that he met with former FTX chief executive officer Sam Bankman-Fried 10 times to discuss the company's clearing house application.

Behnam said he and his team met with Bankman-Fried and his FTX team 10 times over the past 14 months in addition to follow-up calls and messages.

"We were doing what we were required to do by law," he said during a Senate hearing into the FTX collapse.

