U.S. CFTC chair says ongoing Ukraine tragedy has led to 'extreme volatility,' but markets responding well

The head of a U.S. markets regulator said on Wednesday that while U.S. markets are responding well to the ongoing tragedy in the Ukraine, the situation has resulted in 'extreme volatility' and record global markets trading volume.

BOCA RATON/WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The head of a U.S. markets regulator said on Wednesday that while U.S. markets are responding well to the ongoing tragedy in the Ukraine, the situation has resulted in 'extreme volatility' and record global markets trading volume.

Rostin Benham, chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), told an audience at the International Futures Industry Conference that he has tasked the agency's surveillance unit to remain 'surgically focused' on analyzing trading for manipulative, inappropriate or disruptive conduct.

"At my direction, CFTC staff are using every tool the agency has to ensure that commodity markets continue to fairly and transparently serve the intended price discovery and risk management function," said Benham, adding that "markets are reacting and operating as well as anticipated given the challenging situation."

