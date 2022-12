Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Tuesday ordered Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N to pay a penalty of $3.7 billion, citing widespread mismanagement of auto loans, mortgages and deposit accounts.

