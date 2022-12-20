US Markets

U.S. Central Command conducts raids in Syria, detains IS operatives - statement

Credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES

December 20, 2022 — 07:28 am EST

Written by Enas Alashray for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Central Command forces conducted three helicopter raids in eastern Syria over the past 48 hours, which resulted in detaining six Islamic State operatives, according to a statement on Tuesday.

One of those detained was a senior IS Syria province member involved in attacks in Syria, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray, writing by Ahmad Ghaddar in Dubai, editing by Ed Osmond)

