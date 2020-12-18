U.S. Cellular (USM) Unveils Inseego's Wavemaker 5G Indoor Router

United States Cellular Corporation USM has launched its first 5G High-Speed Internet indoor router — the Inseego INSG Wavemaker FG2000 5G. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Inseego is a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enable high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses.



The Wavemaker FG2000 5G indoor router provides best-in-class connectivity. In addition to 5G, it delivers robust Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet connectivity to meet any home or business need. Inseego’s enterprise-grade security safeguards data with advanced encryption and password protection. It is also a suitable option for enterprise customers who need a reliable failover Internet solution.



Inseego’s mobile broadband and fixed wireless access solutions incorporate advanced technologies, including 5G, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 6, into products that provide robust connectivity. The fixed wireless solution provides fast broadband access on U.S. Cellular’s 600 MHz 5G network to homes and businesses. It can provide high-speed connectivity for multiple Wi-Fi enabled devices.



U.S. Cellular has several High-Speed Internet plans, starting at $50 per month. The Chicago, IL-based wireless operator continues to expand its 5G device offering for consumers and enterprises. The Wavemaker FG2000 5G indoor router is currently available on U.S. Cellular’s website and in stores.



U.S. Cellular’s 5G service is available in select locations of California, Illinois, Iowa, Maine and Maryland, among others. It has been building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology. The company is on a multi-year path to bring 5G to as many customers as possible, with new markets on the horizon.



U.S. Cellular, a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems TDS, is the fourth largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States. It provides a range of wireless products and services and a high-quality network to increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve efficiency of government operations.



The company continues to strengthen its customer base and identify new revenue streams while reducing expenses across the business. It aims to offer an exceptional wireless experience to customers by providing a superior quality network and national coverage.



U.S. Cellular is well positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G. The company continues its network modernization program, adding capacity and speed while launching 5G services commercially and VoLTE in remaining markets. It is working toward long-term growth and sustainability.



Shares of U.S. Cellular have lost 1.4% in the past six months against 11.2% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 231.1%, on average.







