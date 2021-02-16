U.S. Cellular (USM) to Post Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

United States Cellular Corporation USM is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 18, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 223.3%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 231.1%, on average.



The Chicago, IL-based wireless carrier is expected to have recorded slightly higher revenues year over year. The performance is likely to have been primarily driven by growth in wireless services, along with an excellent customer experience. U.S. Cellular is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.



During the fourth quarter, U.S. Cellular continued its network modernization programs. It launched a Failover Internet solution to deliver a comprehensive solution to keep businesses and governments connected to the Internet with secure wireless backup.



Adding to its 5G device offering, U.S. Cellular launched its first 5G mobile hotspot — the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000. It also unveiled a 5G High-Speed Internet indoor router — the Inseego Wavemaker FG2000 5G. In addition to 5G, the device delivers robust Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet connectivity to meet home or business needs.



U.S. Cellular enhanced its enterprise IoT self-management portal to allow its customers and authorized resellers to manage large-scale IoT deployments. The company and Hyperion Partners — a full-service technology distributor — inked an agreement to provide enhanced technology offerings and solutions for enterprise and government customers.



These developments are likely to have had a positive impact on the company’s top line. For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,058 million, indicating growth of 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 5 cents, which suggests a decline of 75%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for U.S. Cellular this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: U.S. Cellular’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +342.11% as the former is pegged at 21 cents and the latter at 5 cents.

Zacks Rank: U.S. Cellular currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

