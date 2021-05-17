U.S. Cellular (USM) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of United States Cellular (USM) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 4.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $38.93 in the previous session. United States Cellular has gained 24.8% since the start of the year compared to the 9% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 7.9% return for the Zacks Wireless National industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 6, 2021, U.S. Cellular reported EPS of $0.69 versus consensus estimate of $0.61.

For the current fiscal year, U.S. Cellular is expected to post earnings of $2.11 per share on $4.13 billion in revenues. This represents a -19.47% change in EPS on a 2.43% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.06 per share on $4.21 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -2.13% and 1.92%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

U.S. Cellular may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

U.S. Cellular has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 18.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 3.6X versus its peer group's average of 9.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, U.S. Cellular currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if U.S. Cellular fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though U.S. Cellular shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does U.S. Cellular Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of U.S. Cellular have been moving higher, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also looking good, including ATN International (ATNI), SK Telecom Co. (SKM), and EchoStar (SATS), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 14% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for U.S. Cellular, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Free Stock Analysis Report



SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM): Free Stock Analysis Report



EchoStar Corporation (SATS): Free Stock Analysis Report



ATN International, Inc. (ATNI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.