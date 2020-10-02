U.S. Cellular Revamps Failover Solution for Enterprises

United States Cellular Corporation USM has introduced a new failover Internet solution primarily for enterprises, to help them keep their critical business applications protected against disruptions. The solution provides a reliable wireless backup that switches the connection to an alternate source when the primary Internet fails. It is powered by a fast, nationwide network that works in the city and rural areas.



The solution can automatically keep crucial applications online with an enterprise-grade router, installation assistance, wireless connectivity and security updates. It builds upon the company’s previous business continuity offering and brings together its wireless connectivity, Simplifi's device and management platform as well as Velociti’s installation and support services. This makes it easier to protect organizations from costly Internet outages.



Network interruptions can impact almost every aspect of business operations. These outages may also cause damage to a company’s goodwill and customer loyalty. Failover Internet routers offer a quick and cost-effective way to protect a business from wireline outages. Businesses are likely to benefit from a fully managed connectivity failover solution. U.S. Cellular is focused on expanding its solutions for business and government customers.



The company provides a range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support and a high-quality network. The Chicago, IL-based wireless carrier is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems TDS. The company is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology. It is on a multi-year path to bring 5G to as many customers as possible.



U.S. Cellular continues to strengthen its customer base and identify new revenue streams while reducing expenses across the business. It intends to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing quality network and national coverage.



The company is well positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements. U.S. Cellular continues its network modernization program, adding capacity and speed while launching 5G services commercially and VoLTE in the remaining markets.



Other prominent players in the industry include Verizon Communications VZ and T-Mobile TMUS.

