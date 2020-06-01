U.S. Cellular Names Laurent Therivel President And CEO

(RTTNews) - U.S. Cellular (USM), an 83%-owned subsidiary of Telephone & Data Systems (TDS), said that it has appointed Laurent Therivel as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2020.

Kenneth Meyers will be appointed to "Senior Advisor to the CEO" until his retirement on September 4, 2020. Therivel will also be appointed to replace Meyers on both the U.S. Cellular and TDS Boards of Directors.

Therivel, 45, joins U.S. Cellular from AT&T where he served most recently as CEO of AT&T Mexico, a wireless company that operates under the AT&T and Unefon brands, where he led a team of over 18,000 employees. Prior to joining AT&T, Therivel served as Chief Operating Officer for IPcelerate Inc., a Voiceover- IP applications development company.

