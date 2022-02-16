US Markets

U.S. CDC weighs new guidance, masks still key in some cases, chief says

Susan Heavey Reuters
Ahmed Aboulenein Reuters
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is weighing new COVID-19 guidance as cases decline, the agency's chief said on Wednesday, adding that officials realize people want a break from masks but that they are still key in some circumstances.

Hospital capacity will also be a key metric the agency weighs in making any changes, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters at a news briefing.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Ahmed Aboulenein)

