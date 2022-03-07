U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday urged Americans to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand and Thailand over COVID-19 cases.

The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the three destinations. In total, the CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to more than 130 countries and territories.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.