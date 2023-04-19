US Markets
NVAX

U.S. CDC signs off on second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults

Credit: REUTERS/Tami Chappell

April 19, 2023 — 05:35 pm EDT

Written by Aditya Samal and Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

April 19 (Reuters) - Older people and those with weakened immune systems may get a second dose of Omicron-targeting COVID-19 vaccines, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a second dose of Omicron-targeting COVID-19 vaccines for older adults as well as those with a weak immune system.

(Reporting by Aditya Samal and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Aditya.Samal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

