U.S. CDC signs off on second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults

April 19 (Reuters) - Older people and those with weakened immune systems may get a second dose of Omicron-targeting COVID-19 vaccines, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a second dose of Omicron-targeting COVID-19 vaccines for older adults as well as those with a weak immune system.

