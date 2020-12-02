US Markets

U.S. CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine period

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said that it was adding two shorter self-quarantine periods recommended after potential exposure to the coronavirus to seven days with a negative test and 10 for without a test.

Health authorities currently recommend a 14-day quarantine after last close contact with a person who has COVID-19 in order to curb the transmission of the virus.

The CDC still recommends 14 days for quarantine, while the shorter options are alternatives, CDC officials told reporters.

