U.S. CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine period

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said that it was adding two shorter self-quarantine periods recommended after potential exposure to the coronavirus to seven days with a negative test and 10 for without a test.

Health authorities currently recommend a 14-day quarantine after last close contact with a person who has COVID-19 in order to curb the transmission of the virus.

The CDC still recommends 14 days for quarantine, while the shorter options are alternatives, CDC officials told reporters.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Carl O' Donnell in New York)

