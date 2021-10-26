US Markets
U.S. CDC says Walmart spray behind melioidosis outbreak

Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday confirmed that an aromatherapy spray sold by Walmart WMT.N or one of its ingredients caused four melioidosis infections earlier this year.

Walmart was recalling about 3,900 bottles of the spray, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said last week.

