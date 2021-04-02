U.S. CDC says it is not encouraging travel, despite new guidelines

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday it was not encouraging people to travel at this time despite new guidance saying people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can travel at low risk.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky told reporters that despite the new guidance, the CDC was not recommending travel because of the high number of coronavirus cases across the country.

