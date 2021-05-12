US Markets
U.S. CDC says identified 28 blood clotting cases after J&J vaccine

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday that it had identified 28 cases of serious blood clotting among the more than 8.7 million people who had received the Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC said in a presentation that the highest rates of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome - blood clotting combined with a low platelet count - were among women aged 30 to 49.

Only six of the clotting events identified were in men.

