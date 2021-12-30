US Markets
U.S. CDC says avoid cruise travel as COVID-19 cases surge

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday people should avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status, following an increase in onboard COVID-19 cases.

