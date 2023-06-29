U.S. CDC recommends use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults

June 29 (Reuters) - The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed off on Thursday on the use of new vaccines from Pfizer PFE.N and GSK GSK.L to prevent severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections in older adults, the agency's spokesperson said.

The recommendation comes after the agency's advisers backed the use of the shots last week in older adults, but stopped short of saying all of them should get the shots.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

