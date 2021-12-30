U.S. CDC recommends against cruise travel as COVID-19 cases resurge

Adds comments from CDC, background

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should avoid cruise travel regardless of vaccination status, following a jump in onboard COVID-19 cases, in a major blow to the industry that has been ravaged by the pandemic.

The CDC on Thursday raised its COVID-19 Travel Health Notice level for cruise ships to 4, its highest warning level.

"Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," the health agency said.

With several cruise ships already on the seas, the CDC said the passengers should get tested three to five days after their trip ends, and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.

The CDC has investigated or started an investigation into COVID-19 cases on more than 85 ships already. It had eased its warnings for cruises by a notch from the highest level in June after cases had eased.

