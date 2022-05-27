US Markets

U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Tami Chappell

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday published recommendations by its group of independent experts on a smallpox vaccine that limit its use to only people who work closely with viruses such as monkeypox.

The Jynneos vaccine, made by Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO, will be available for the recommended groups at a time when monkeypox infections are spreading in Europe, United States and beyond.

The publication of the vote by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which took place in November last year, formalizes the recommendations.

