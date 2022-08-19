US Markets
WEN

U.S. CDC probing E.coli outbreak in four states as some Wendy's customers fall ill

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is probing an E.coli bacteria outbreak in four states from an unknown food source, with many of the affected reported to have had sandwiches at Wendy's Co.

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is probing an E.coli bacteria outbreak in four states from an unknown food source, with many of the affected reported to have had sandwiches at Wendy's Co WEN.O.

Of the 37 sick, 22 people were said to have consumed Wendy's sandwiches with romaine lettuce in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania in the week before they fell ill, the agency said on Friday.

The investigators, however, are yet to confirm if romaine lettuce is the cause and also if the vegetable used in Wendy's sandwiches was served or sold at other businesses.

The burger chain said it is taking the precaution of removing sandwich lettuce from its restaurants in the region. Nearly 1,100 of roughly 5,940 Wendy's U.S. restaurants are located in the four states.

Illness started between July 26 and Aug. 8 and a total of 10 people have been hospitalized, of which three in Michigan have developed a type of kidney failure.

E.coli bacteria normally lives in the intestines of healthy people and animals. Although many strains are harmless, certain types can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

The CDC said the exact number of affected people is likely higher and the outbreak may not be limited to the four states.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WEN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular