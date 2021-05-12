U.S. CDC identifies 28 clotting cases after J&J vaccine

Adds detail from presentation

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday it had identified 28 cases of serious, potentially life-threateningcases of blood clotting, among the more than 8.7 million people who had received the Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC said in a presentation that current evidence "suggests a plausible causal association" with the J&J vaccine and the cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). TTS involves blood clots accompanied by a low level of platelets - the cells in the blood that help it to clot.

Three of the 28 have died. Previously, as of April 25, the CDC had reported 17 cases of clotting among nearly 8 million people given vaccines.

It said the events appear similar to what is being observed following administration of the AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine in Europe.

The syndrome does not appear to be associated with either of the COVID-19 vaccines produce by Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SA BNTX.O or Moderna Inc MRNA.O.

Most of the cases were among women aged 18 to 49, the CDC said. Rates among women aged 30-39 and 40-49 were particularly high, according to the presentation, at 12.4 cases per million and 9.4 cases per million, respectively.

Only six of the clotting events identified were in men.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; editing by John Stonestreet and Bernadette Baum)

((michael.erman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.