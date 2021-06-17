US Markets
U.S. CDC delays meet on heart risk from COVID-19 shots due to Juneteenth holiday

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tami Chappell

June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday put off its meeting to discuss the occurrence of myocarditis among people who received COVID-19 shots due to the Juneteenth national holiday.

Advisers to CDC were set to meet on Friday to assess the possibility of a link between rare cases of heart inflammation and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N, BNTX.O and Moderna MRNA.O

The discussion will be rescheduled to be included as part of its meeting from June 23-25, the CDC said.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

