U.S. CDC chief Rochelle Walensky stepping down, Biden says

May 05, 2023 — 12:33 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, a top U.S. public health official, is leaving the institution, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"We have all benefited from her service and dedication to public health, and I wish her the best in her next chapter," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

