U.S. CDC advisers to weigh limits on J&J vaccine due to blood clot issues -Washington Post

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Thursday to consider possible limits on the use of the Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine because of blood clot issues, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

