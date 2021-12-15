U.S. CDC advisers to weigh limits on J&J vaccine due to blood clot issues -Washington Post

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Thursday to consider possible limits on the use of the Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine because of blood clot issues, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

