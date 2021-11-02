U.S. CDC advisers to vote on COVID-19 vaccine for young children

By Michael Erman

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are meeting on Tuesday to consider how broadly Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech's BNTX.O COVID-19 vaccine should be rolled out among children ages 5 to 11, with shots potentially going into young arms as soon as Wednesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization of the vaccine in the age group on Friday, but CDC Director Rochelle Walensky must make her recommendations before the United States can begin administering the vaccine to children in the age group.

Walensky kicked off the meeting with an address to the advisers, noting that the recent Delta variant wave saw pediatric hospital admissions rise "higher than they had in any previous wave of the pandemic." She said the rate reached 25 hospitalizations per 100,000 per year in children aged 5 to 11.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to vote on vaccine recommendations for the age group later on Tuesday.

Walensky will weigh the panel's recommendations, but is not bound to follow them. She disregarded their advice last month, when she issued a broader recommendation for booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine than the panel had supported.

The U.S. government and Pfizer have already begun distributing the vaccine in preparation for a widespread rollout for children, many of whom are back in school for in-person learning.

"Over the next couple of days, several million doses will start arriving at local pediatricians and family doctors offices, pharmacies, children's hospitals, community health centers, rural health clinics and other locations," White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said at a press briefing on Monday.

Zients said the United States has enough supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for all 28 million children aged 5 to 11. While some children may be able to get their first shots as soon as Wednesday, Zients said the U.S. pediatric vaccine program will be running at full strength by next week.

The FDA authorized a 10-microgram dose of Pfizer's vaccine in young children. The original shot given to those age 12 and older is 30 micrograms.

Advisers to the FDA last week said the lower dose could help mitigate some of the rare side effects. At their meeting, they paid close attention to the rate of a heart inflammation called myocarditis that has been linked to the vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna MRNA.O, primarily in young men.

The CDC's advisers will weigh Pfizer's data as well as hear a review of the risks of myocarditis in children linked to vaccines versus other causes of myocarditis, including from COVID-19. They are expected to consider recommendations for advising parents about the potential risks.

The FDA is still reviewing Moderna's vaccine application in teenagers as it works to understand the rate of myocarditis linked to that vaccine. Moderna said on Sunday it will delay seeking authorization of its vaccine in younger kids while the FDA completes its review for 12- to 17-year-olds that may take until January.

In the United States, around 58% of the population is fully vaccinated, lagging other nations such as the UK and France.

The share of young children who receive the shots may be even lower. Only about 47% of U.S. youth aged 12 to 15 are vaccinated.

U.S. states with the highest adult COVID-19 vaccination rates are planning a big vaccine push compared with states where hesitancy remains strong, potentially widening the gaps in protection nationwide, public health officials and experts have said.

