U.S. CBO sees FY20 federal budget deficit of $3.3 trillion amid coronavirus spending

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The non-partisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday said the federal budget deficit for fiscal 2020 will hit $3.3 trillion, 16% of gross domestic product, down from its April 24 preliminary estimate of $3.7 trillion.

Federal deficits were projected to fall to $1.8 trillion in the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, the CBO said, and will total $13 trillion over 10 years.

So far this year, more than $3 trillion in emergency coronavirus pandemic aid has been enacted into law.

These huge federal outlays have caused a surge in this year's already large deficit and federal debt.

CBO's latest forecast does not include another round of coronavirus aid that Congress might consider, which could exceed $1 trillion. Deep disagreements among lawmakers have slowed work on that measure.

The $3.3 trillion budget deficit this year, if realized, would be more than triple the shortfall recorded in 2019. And a budget deficit at 16% of GDP would be the largest since 1945.

Meanwhile, federal debt held by the public is projected to rise sharply, to 98% of GDP in 2020, compared with 79% at the end of 2019 and 35% in 2007, before the start of the previous recession, CBO said.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Andy Sullivan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)

