U.S. Cash Soymeal-Basis offers flat to lower as futures jump
CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Spot basis offers for soymeal delivered by rail or truck around the U.S. Midwest were steady to lower on Monday on light demand and rising supplies in some markets, dealers said.
* Basis offers were also pressured by a higher soymeal futures market on Monday, with actively traded nearby contracts up nearly 3%.
* Some soy processing plants have resumed crushing after seasonal maintenance downtime, boosting supplies of soymeal in parts of the Midwest, a dealer said.
* At 12:14 p.m. CDT (1714 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade September soymeal futures SMU2 were up $13.30 at $462.00 a ton and October futures SMV2 were up $12.70 at $420.70 a ton.
Offer
Spot rail soymeal (dlrs/ton basis CBOT, 47.5 pct protein):
Chicago
+49
+
U
UNC
Decatur, Illinois
+50
+
U
UNC
Morristown, Indiana
+50
+
U
UNC
Decatur, Alabama
+90
+
U
UNC
Kansas City, Missouri
+30
+
U
DN 10
Fostoria, Ohio
+50
+
U
UNC
Spot truck soymeal (dlrs per ton, basis CBOT):
Frankfort, Indiana
+125
+
U
UNC
Claypool, Indiana
+100
+
U
UNC
Lafayette, Indiana
+105
+
U
UNC
Decatur, Indiana
+94
+
U
UNC
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
+40
+
U
DN 10
Iowa Falls, Iowa
+35
+
U
DN 10
Sioux City, Iowa
+30
+
U
DN 10
Council Bluffs, Iowa
+40
+
U
UNC
Mankato, Minnesota
+30
+
U
DN 30
Kansas City, Missouri
+40
+
U
UNC
CIF GRYQ Bid Offer
AUG
UNQ
UNC
UNQ
UNC
SEP
+20.00
U
UNC
+30.00
U
UNC
OCT
+25.00
V
UNC
+57.00
V
UNC
NOV / DEC
+25.00
Z
UNC
+50.00
Z
UNC
FOB GRZG Bid Offer
AUG
UNQ
UNC
UNQ
UNC
SEP
UNQ
UNC
UNQ
UNC
OCT
UNQ
UNC
+55.00
V
UNC
NOV
UNQ
UNC
+50.00
Z
UNC
DEC
UNQ
UNC
+50.00
Z
UNC
NOTES: F = January H = March K = May N = July Q = August U = September V = October Z = December
O = Option price UNQ = Unquoted NC = No comparison
UNC = unchanged FH = First half LH = Last half
LINKS:
* U.S. rail, truck soymeal 0#USMEAL-RTR
* NOPA monthly soy crush SC/YR
* CBOT soymeal futures prices 0#SM:
* Reuters oilseeds news stories MEAL
* Brazil FOB export prices GRAIN/BRZ
* Argentina grain/oilseed prices GBRB
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.