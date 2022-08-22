Commodities

U.S. Cash Soymeal-Basis offers flat to lower as futures jump

Contributor
Karl Plume Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

Spot basis offers for soymeal delivered by rail or truck around the U.S. Midwest were steady to lower on Monday on light demand and rising supplies in some markets, dealers said.

CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Spot basis offers for soymeal delivered by rail or truck around the U.S. Midwest were steady to lower on Monday on light demand and rising supplies in some markets, dealers said.

* Basis offers were also pressured by a higher soymeal futures market on Monday, with actively traded nearby contracts up nearly 3%.

* Some soy processing plants have resumed crushing after seasonal maintenance downtime, boosting supplies of soymeal in parts of the Midwest, a dealer said.

* At 12:14 p.m. CDT (1714 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade September soymeal futures SMU2 were up $13.30 at $462.00 a ton and October futures SMV2 were up $12.70 at $420.70 a ton.

Offer

Spot rail soymeal (dlrs/ton basis CBOT, 47.5 pct protein):

Chicago

+49

+

U

UNC

Decatur, Illinois

+50

+

U

UNC

Morristown, Indiana

+50

+

U

UNC

Decatur, Alabama

+90

+

U

UNC

Kansas City, Missouri

+30

+

U

DN 10

Fostoria, Ohio

+50

+

U

UNC

Spot truck soymeal (dlrs per ton, basis CBOT):

Frankfort, Indiana

+125

+

U

UNC

Claypool, Indiana

+100

+

U

UNC

Lafayette, Indiana

+105

+

U

UNC

Decatur, Indiana

+94

+

U

UNC

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

+40

+

U

DN 10

Iowa Falls, Iowa

+35

+

U

DN 10

Sioux City, Iowa

+30

+

U

DN 10

Council Bluffs, Iowa

+40

+

U

UNC

Mankato, Minnesota

+30

+

U

DN 30

Kansas City, Missouri

+40

+

U

UNC

CIF GRYQ Bid Offer

AUG

UNQ

UNC

UNQ

UNC

SEP

+20.00

U

UNC

+30.00

U

UNC

OCT

+25.00

V

UNC

+57.00

V

UNC

NOV / DEC

+25.00

Z

UNC

+50.00

Z

UNC

FOB GRZG Bid Offer

AUG

UNQ

UNC

UNQ

UNC

SEP

UNQ

UNC

UNQ

UNC

OCT

UNQ

UNC

+55.00

V

UNC

NOV

UNQ

UNC

+50.00

Z

UNC

DEC

UNQ

UNC

+50.00

Z

UNC

NOTES: F = January H = March K = May N = July Q = August U = September V = October Z = December

O = Option price UNQ = Unquoted NC = No comparison

UNC = unchanged FH = First half LH = Last half

LINKS:

* U.S. rail, truck soymeal 0#USMEAL-RTR

* NOPA monthly soy crush SC/YR

* CBOT soymeal futures prices 0#SM:

* Reuters oilseeds news stories MEAL

* Brazil FOB export prices GRAIN/BRZ

* Argentina grain/oilseed prices GBRB

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular