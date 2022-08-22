U.S. Cash Soymeal-Basis offers flat to lower as futures jump

CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Spot basis offers for soymeal delivered by rail or truck around the U.S. Midwest were steady to lower on Monday on light demand and rising supplies in some markets, dealers said.

* Basis offers were also pressured by a higher soymeal futures market on Monday, with actively traded nearby contracts up nearly 3%.

* Some soy processing plants have resumed crushing after seasonal maintenance downtime, boosting supplies of soymeal in parts of the Midwest, a dealer said.

* At 12:14 p.m. CDT (1714 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade September soymeal futures SMU2 were up $13.30 at $462.00 a ton and October futures SMV2 were up $12.70 at $420.70 a ton.

Offer

Spot rail soymeal (dlrs/ton basis CBOT, 47.5 pct protein):

Chicago

+49

+

U

UNC

Decatur, Illinois

+50

+

U

UNC

Morristown, Indiana

+50

+

U

UNC

Decatur, Alabama

+90

+

U

UNC

Kansas City, Missouri

+30

+

U

DN 10

Fostoria, Ohio

+50

+

U

UNC

Spot truck soymeal (dlrs per ton, basis CBOT):

Frankfort, Indiana

+125

+

U

UNC

Claypool, Indiana

+100

+

U

UNC

Lafayette, Indiana

+105

+

U

UNC

Decatur, Indiana

+94

+

U

UNC

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

+40

+

U

DN 10

Iowa Falls, Iowa

+35

+

U

DN 10

Sioux City, Iowa

+30

+

U

DN 10

Council Bluffs, Iowa

+40

+

U

UNC

Mankato, Minnesota

+30

+

U

DN 30

Kansas City, Missouri

+40

+

U

UNC

CIF GRYQ Bid Offer

AUG

UNQ

UNC

UNQ

UNC

SEP

+20.00

U

UNC

+30.00

U

UNC

OCT

+25.00

V

UNC

+57.00

V

UNC

NOV / DEC

+25.00

Z

UNC

+50.00

Z

UNC

FOB GRZG Bid Offer

AUG

UNQ

UNC UNQ UNC SEP UNQ

UNC UNQ UNC OCT UNQ UNC +55.00 V UNC NOV UNQ UNC +50.00 Z UNC DEC UNQ UNC +50.00 Z UNC NOTES: F = January H = March K = May N = July Q = August U = September V = October Z = December O = Option price UNQ = Unquoted NC = No comparison UNC = unchanged FH = First half LH = Last half LINKS: * U.S. rail, truck soymeal 0#USMEAL-RTR * NOPA monthly soy crush SC/YR * CBOT soymeal futures prices 0#SM: * Reuters oilseeds news stories MEAL * Brazil FOB export prices GRAIN/BRZ * Argentina grain/oilseed prices GBRB (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Tomasz Janowski) ((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

