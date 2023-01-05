U.S. Cash Grains-Soy basis eases in east; corn mixed

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Spot basis bids for soybeans were mostly softer on Thursday at processors and elevators across the eastern U.S. Midwest.

* Farmers were hesitant to sell old crop soybeans, one Indiana broker noted, as they watch for futures to revisit $15.00 a bushel.

* Bids for soybeans fell at processors in Decatur, Indiana and Morristown, Indiana, as well as at an elevator in Cincinnati, Ohio. Soybean basis did firm in Davenport, Iowa.

* Corn firmed at a Blair, Nebraska processor and a Davenport, Iowa river terminal, while easing at an elevator in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Basis values are quoted against CBOT futures in cts/bu:

ELEVATORS

CORN

SOYBEANS CINCINNATI OH +0 + H DN 2 +15 + F DN 5 BURNS HARBOR IN -65 + H UNC -65 + F UNC DECATUR IN UNQ UNC DES MOINES IA

UNQ UNC LINCOLN NE +35 + H UNC PROCESSORS CORN SOYBEANS DECATUR IL +22 + H UNC +10 + H UNC DECATUR IN +2 + H DN 3 MORRISTOWN IN

+0 + H DN 5 LAFAYETTE IN -10 + H UNC CEDAR RAPIDS IA +0 + H UNC -35 + H UNC COUNCIL BLUFFS IA +30 + H UNC LINCOLN NE +40 + H UNC BLAIR NE +50 + H UP 5 RIVER TERMINALS CORN SOYBEANS TOLEDO OH -25 + H UNC -20 + H UNC SENECA IL -15 + H UNC

+0 + H UNC SAVANNA IL -21 + H UNC -41 + H UNC DAVENPORT IA +0 + K UP 5 -5 + K UP 5 ETHANOL PLANTS LINDEN IN +0 + H UNC UNION CITY IN +10 + H UNC ANNAWAN IL +2 + H UNC COUNCIL BLUFFS IA +45 + H UNC SRW WHEAT TOLEDO OH -40 + H UNC CINCINNATI OH UNQ UNC DECATUR IN -25 + N UNC BURNS HARBOR IN UNQ UNC NOTE: 0 = option price, UN = Unchanged, UN = Unquoted NC = Not comparable, DPI = Delayed Price, N/A = Not available, F = January, H = March, K = May, N = July Q = August, U = September, X = November, Z = December -------------------------------------------------------- LINKS: 0#USCSHGRN-PM For U.S. forward basis spreadsheets, please click: CORN/BASIS, SOYA/BASIS, WHEAT/BASIS, MILO/BASIS - CBOT corn report CORD/ - CBOT soybean report SOY/C - CBOT wheat report HEW/C - U.S. grain barge freight values BUG/S - U.S. Midwest cash grain AM GRAM/ - U.S. CIF /FOB Gulf Grain GAR/F (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((Christopher.Walljasper@thomsonreuters.com; 1 630 269 3072; Reuters Messaging: christopher.walljasper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

