U.S. Cash Grains-Soy basis eases in east; corn mixed

Credit: REUTERS/Tom Polansek

January 05, 2023 — 10:53 am EST

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Spot basis bids for soybeans were mostly softer on Thursday at processors and elevators across the eastern U.S. Midwest.

* Farmers were hesitant to sell old crop soybeans, one Indiana broker noted, as they watch for futures to revisit $15.00 a bushel.

* Bids for soybeans fell at processors in Decatur, Indiana and Morristown, Indiana, as well as at an elevator in Cincinnati, Ohio. Soybean basis did firm in Davenport, Iowa.

* Corn firmed at a Blair, Nebraska processor and a Davenport, Iowa river terminal, while easing at an elevator in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Basis values are quoted against CBOT futures in cts/bu:

ELEVATORS

CORN

SOYBEANS

CINCINNATI OH

+0

+

H

DN 2

+15

+

F

DN 5

BURNS HARBOR IN

-65

+

H

UNC

-65

+

F

UNC

DECATUR IN

UNQ

UNC

DES MOINES IA

UNQ

UNC

LINCOLN NE

+35

+

H

UNC

PROCESSORS

CORN

SOYBEANS

DECATUR IL

+22

+

H

UNC

+10

+

H

UNC

DECATUR IN

+2

+

H

DN 3

MORRISTOWN IN

+0

+

H

DN 5

LAFAYETTE IN

-10

+

H

UNC

CEDAR RAPIDS IA

+0

+

H

UNC

-35

+

H

UNC

COUNCIL BLUFFS IA

+30

+

H

UNC

LINCOLN NE

+40

+

H

UNC

BLAIR NE

+50

+

H

UP 5

RIVER TERMINALS

CORN

SOYBEANS

TOLEDO OH

-25

+

H

UNC

-20

+

H

UNC

SENECA IL

-15

+

H

UNC

+0

+

H

UNC

SAVANNA IL

-21

+

H

UNC

-41

+

H

UNC

DAVENPORT IA

+0

+

K

UP 5

-5

+

K

UP 5

ETHANOL PLANTS

LINDEN IN

+0

+

H

UNC

UNION CITY IN

+10

+

H

UNC

ANNAWAN IL

+2

+

H

UNC

COUNCIL BLUFFS IA

+45

+

H

UNC

SRW WHEAT

TOLEDO OH

-40

+

H

UNC

CINCINNATI OH

UNQ

UNC

DECATUR IN

-25

+

N

UNC

BURNS HARBOR IN

UNQ

UNC

NOTE: 0 = option price, UN = Unchanged, UN = Unquoted

NC = Not comparable, DPI = Delayed Price, N/A = Not available,

F = January, H = March, K = May, N = July Q = August, U = September, X = November, Z = December

--------------------------------------------------------

LINKS: 0#USCSHGRN-PM

For U.S. forward basis spreadsheets, please click:

CORN/BASIS, SOYA/BASIS, WHEAT/BASIS, MILO/BASIS

- CBOT corn report CORD/

- CBOT soybean report SOY/C

- CBOT wheat report HEW/C

- U.S. grain barge freight values BUG/S

- U.S. Midwest cash grain AM GRAM/

- U.S. CIF /FOB Gulf Grain GAR/F

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Christopher.Walljasper@thomsonreuters.com; 1 630 269 3072; Reuters Messaging: christopher.walljasper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

