U.S. Cash Grains-Soy basis eases in east; corn mixed

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Spot basis bids for soybeans were mostly softer on Thursday at processors and elevators across the eastern U.S. Midwest.
* Farmers were hesitant to sell old crop soybeans, one Indiana broker noted, as they watch for futures to revisit $15.00 a bushel.
* Bids for soybeans fell at processors in Decatur, Indiana and Morristown, Indiana, as well as at an elevator in Cincinnati, Ohio. Soybean basis did firm in Davenport, Iowa.
* Corn firmed at a Blair, Nebraska processor and a Davenport, Iowa river terminal, while easing at an elevator in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Basis values are quoted against CBOT futures in cts/bu:
ELEVATORS
CORN
SOYBEANS
CINCINNATI OH
+0
+
H
DN 2
+15
+
F
DN 5
BURNS HARBOR IN
-65
+
H
UNC
-65
+
F
UNC
DECATUR IN
UNQ
UNC
DES MOINES IA
UNQ
UNC
LINCOLN NE
+35
+
H
UNC
PROCESSORS
CORN
SOYBEANS
DECATUR IL
+22
+
H
UNC
+10
+
H
UNC
DECATUR IN
+2
+
H
DN 3
MORRISTOWN IN
+0
+
H
DN 5
LAFAYETTE IN
-10
+
H
UNC
CEDAR RAPIDS IA
+0
+
H
UNC
-35
+
H
UNC
COUNCIL BLUFFS IA
+30
+
H
UNC
LINCOLN NE
+40
+
H
UNC
BLAIR NE
+50
+
H
UP 5
RIVER TERMINALS
CORN
SOYBEANS
TOLEDO OH
-25
+
H
UNC
-20
+
H
UNC
SENECA IL
-15
+
H
UNC
+0
+
H
UNC
SAVANNA IL
-21
+
H
UNC
-41
+
H
UNC
DAVENPORT IA
+0
+
K
UP 5
-5
+
K
UP 5
ETHANOL PLANTS
LINDEN IN
+0
+
H
UNC
UNION CITY IN
+10
+
H
UNC
ANNAWAN IL
+2
+
H
UNC
COUNCIL BLUFFS IA
+45
+
H
UNC
SRW WHEAT
TOLEDO OH
-40
+
H
UNC
CINCINNATI OH
UNQ
UNC
DECATUR IN
-25
+
N
UNC
BURNS HARBOR IN
UNQ
UNC
NOTE: 0 = option price, UN = Unchanged, UN = Unquoted
NC = Not comparable, DPI = Delayed Price, N/A = Not available,
F = January, H = March, K = May, N = July Q = August, U = September, X = November, Z = December
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
((Christopher.Walljasper@thomsonreuters.com; 1 630 269 3072; Reuters Messaging: christopher.walljasper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
