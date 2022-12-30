U.S. Cash Grains-Corn, soy basis steady/lower ahead of holiday weekend

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans were mostly steady to softer in the U.S. Midwest on Friday in subdued trade ahead of a three-day weekend, with freight shortages slowing grain movement in some northern states, merchandisers said.
* Union Pacific Corp said it embargoed rail traffic on its lines in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin starting Dec. 29 due to recent severe weather and forecasts for snow and ice over the next week. Along with Union Pacific, CSX Corp warned of delays earlier this week.
* The rail corn basis fell 3 cents Friday at the Evansville, Indiana, terminal and 5 cents at an elevator in Council Bluffs, Iowa. But the basis firmed 10 cents at Toledo, Ohio.
* The soybean basis fell 15 cents at a Des Moines, Iowa, processing plant. A few locations have rolled their soybean basis to post against the CBOT March futures contract SH3 as the January contract SF3 nears its Jan. 13 expiration.
* U.S. markets and government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year's Day holiday, with trade resuming on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Basis values are quoted against CBOT futures in cts/bu:
Current
Previous
ELEVATORS
Bid
Bid
Chicago, Illinois
Corn processors
+15
+
H
+15
+
H
UNC
Corn elevators
UNQ
UNQ
UNC
Soybean elevators
-10
+
F
-10
+
F
UNC
Wheat elevators
-10
+
H
-10
+
H
UNC
Wheat processors
+0
+
H
+0
+
H
UNC
Decatur IL corn
+25
+
H
+25
+
H
UNC
Decatur IL soybeans
+10
+
H
+10
+
H
UNC
Burns Harbor IN corn
-65
+
H
-65
+
H
UNC
Burns Harbor IN soy
-65
+
F
-65
+
F
UNC
Lafayette IN soy
+0
+
F
+0
+
F
UNC
Toledo OH (port)
Corn
-20
+
H
-30
+
H
UP 10
Soy
-20
+
H
-20
+
H
UNC
SRW wheat
-25
+
H
-20
+
H
DN 5
Davenport IA (river)
Corn
+0
+
K
+0
+
K
UNC
Soy
-8
+
K
-8
+
K
UNC
Evansville IN (rail)
15-car CSX corn
+15
+
H
+18
+
H
DN 3
Cincinnati OH (rail)
3-car corn
UNQ
UNQ
UNC
Hereford TX corn
+170
+
H
+170
+
H
UNC
Columbus OH (rail)
3-car corn
+15
+
H
+15
+
H
UNC
Morris IL (river)
Corn
-15
+
H
-15
+
H
UNC
Soybeans
+0
+
F
+0
+
F
UNC
Fort Worth TX corn
+170
+
H
+170
+
H
UNC
Blair NE corn
+45
+
H
+45
+
H
UNC
Council Bluffs, IA (elevator)
Corn
+45
+
H
+50
+
H
DN 5
Soy
+13
+
F
+13
+
F
UNC
Des Moines IA soy
-10
+
F
+5
+
F
DN 15
Sioux City IA soy
+10
+
F
+10
+
F
UNC
NOTE: 0 = option price, UNC = Unchanged, UNQ = Unquoted,
NC =Not comparable, DP = Delayed Price, N/A = Not available,
F = January, H = March, K = May, N = July, Q = August, U = September, X = November, Z = December
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Richard Chang)
