U.S. Cash Grains-Corn, soy basis steady/lower ahead of holiday weekend

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans were mostly steady to softer in the U.S. Midwest on Friday in subdued trade ahead of a three-day weekend, with freight shortages slowing grain movement in some northern states, merchandisers said.

* Union Pacific Corp said it embargoed rail traffic on its lines in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin starting Dec. 29 due to recent severe weather and forecasts for snow and ice over the next week. Along with Union Pacific, CSX Corp warned of delays earlier this week.

* The rail corn basis fell 3 cents Friday at the Evansville, Indiana, terminal and 5 cents at an elevator in Council Bluffs, Iowa. But the basis firmed 10 cents at Toledo, Ohio.

* The soybean basis fell 15 cents at a Des Moines, Iowa, processing plant. A few locations have rolled their soybean basis to post against the CBOT March futures contract SH3 as the January contract SF3 nears its Jan. 13 expiration.

* U.S. markets and government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year's Day holiday, with trade resuming on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Basis values are quoted against CBOT futures in cts/bu:

Current

Previous

ELEVATORS

Bid

Bid

Chicago, Illinois

Corn processors

+15

+

H

+15

+

H

UNC

Corn elevators

UNQ

UNQ

UNC

Soybean elevators

-10

+

F

-10

+

F

UNC

Wheat elevators

-10

+

H

-10

+

H

UNC

Wheat processors

+0

+

H

+0

+

H

UNC

Decatur IL corn

+25

+

H

+25

+

H

UNC

Decatur IL soybeans

+10

+

H

+10

+

H

UNC

Burns Harbor IN corn

-65

+

H

-65

+

H

UNC

Burns Harbor IN soy

-65

+

F

-65

+

F

UNC

Lafayette IN soy

+0

+

F

+0

+

F

UNC

Toledo OH (port)

Corn

-20

+

H

-30

+

H

UP 10

Soy

-20

+

H

-20

+

H

UNC

SRW wheat

-25

+

H

-20

+

H

DN 5

Davenport IA (river)

Corn

+0

+

K

+0

+

K

UNC

Soy

-8

+

K

-8

+

K

UNC

Evansville IN (rail)

15-car CSX corn

+15

+

H

+18

+

H

DN 3

Cincinnati OH (rail)

3-car corn

UNQ

UNQ

UNC

Hereford TX corn

+170

+

H

+170

+

H

UNC

Columbus OH (rail)

3-car corn

+15

+

H

+15

+

H

UNC

Morris IL (river)

Corn

-15

+

H

-15

+

H

UNC

Soybeans

+0

+

F

+0

+

F

UNC

Fort Worth TX corn

+170

+

H

+170

+

H

UNC

Blair NE corn

+45

+

H

+45

+

H

UNC

Council Bluffs, IA (elevator)

Corn

+45

+

H

+50

+

H

DN 5

Soy

+13

+

F

+13

+

F

UNC

Des Moines IA soy

-10

+

F

+5

+

F

DN 15

Sioux City IA soy

+10

+

F

+10

+

F

UNC

NOTE: 0 = option price, UNC = Unchanged, UNQ = Unquoted,

NC =Not comparable, DP = Delayed Price, N/A = Not available,

F = January, H = March, K = May, N = July, Q = August, U = September, X = November, Z = December

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

