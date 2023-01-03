Commodities

U.S. Cash Grains-Corn basis firms, Soybeans mixed-lower

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

January 03, 2023 — 10:49 am EST

Written by Christopher Walljasper for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Spot basis bids for corn firmed across the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday, though logistics challenges continued along railways following holiday closures and a recent winter storm that slowed grain movement, brokers said.

* Farmer sales of soybeans have picked up, after Chicago Board of Trade futures climbed above $15.00 a bushel, said one Indiana grain dealer.

* Corn basis firmed at a processor in Cedar Rapids Iowa, a Savanna, Illinois, river terminal and an ethanol plan in Annawan, Illinois.

* Bids for soybeans were mixed to lower, firming in Savanna, Illinois but falling at a Lincoln, Nebraska, processor and an elevator in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Basis values are quoted against CBOT futures in cts/bu:

ELEVATORS

CORN

SOYBEANS

CINCINNATI OH

-2

+

H

UNC

+20

+

F

DN 6

BURNS HARBOR IN

-65

+

H

UNC

-65

+

F

UNC

DECATUR IN

UNQ

UNC

DES MOINES IA

UNQ

UNC

LINCOLN NE

+35

+

H

UNC

PROCESSORS

CORN

SOYBEANS

DECATUR IL

+25

+

H

UNC

+10

+

H

UNC

DECATUR IN

+5

+

H

UNC

MORRISTOWN IN

+5

+

H

UNC

LAFAYETTE IN

+0

+

F

UNC

CEDAR RAPIDS IA

+5

+

H

UP 1

-30

+

F

UNC

COUNCIL BLUFFS IA

+30

+

H

UNC

LINCOLN NE

+30

+

H

DN 10

BLAIR NE

+45

+

H

UNC

RIVER TERMINALS

CORN

SOYBEANS

TOLEDO OH

-25

+

H

UNC

-25

+

H

UNC

SENECA IL

-15

+

H

UNC

+0

+

F

UNC

SAVANNA IL

-21

+

H

UP 5

-26

+

F

UP 10

DAVENPORT IA

+0

+

K

UNC

-8

+

K

UNC

ETHANOL PLANTS

LINDEN IN

-5

+

H

UNC

UNION CITY IN

+10

+

H

UNC

ANNAWAN IL

+2

+

H

UP 2

COUNCIL BLUFFS IA

+48

+

H

UNC

SRW WHEAT

TOLEDO OH

-40

+

H

UNC

CINCINNATI OH

UNQ

UNC

DECATUR IN

-25

+

N

UNC

BURNS HARBOR IN

UNQ

UNC

NOTE: 0 = option price, UN = Unchanged, UN = Unquoted

NC = Not comparable, DPI = Delayed Price, N/A = Not available,

F = January, H = March, K = May, N = July Q = August, U = September, X = November, Z = December

--------------------------------------------------------

LINKS: 0#USCSHGRN-PM

For U.S. forward basis spreadsheets, please click:

CORN/BASIS, SOYA/BASIS, WHEAT/BASIS, MILO/BASIS

- CBOT corn report CORD/

- CBOT soybean report SOY/C

- CBOT wheat report HEW/C

- U.S. grain barge freight values BUG/S

- U.S. Midwest cash grain AM GRAM/

- U.S. CIF /FOB Gulf Grain GAR/F

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Christopher.Walljasper@thomsonreuters.com; 1 630 269 3072; Reuters Messaging: christopher.walljasper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.