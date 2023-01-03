U.S. Cash Grains-Corn basis firms, Soybeans mixed-lower

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Spot basis bids for corn firmed across the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday, though logistics challenges continued along railways following holiday closures and a recent winter storm that slowed grain movement, brokers said.
* Farmer sales of soybeans have picked up, after Chicago Board of Trade futures climbed above $15.00 a bushel, said one Indiana grain dealer.
* Corn basis firmed at a processor in Cedar Rapids Iowa, a Savanna, Illinois, river terminal and an ethanol plan in Annawan, Illinois.
* Bids for soybeans were mixed to lower, firming in Savanna, Illinois but falling at a Lincoln, Nebraska, processor and an elevator in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Basis values are quoted against CBOT futures in cts/bu:
ELEVATORS
CORN
SOYBEANS
CINCINNATI OH
-2
+
H
UNC
+20
+
F
DN 6
BURNS HARBOR IN
-65
+
H
UNC
-65
+
F
UNC
DECATUR IN
UNQ
UNC
DES MOINES IA
UNQ
UNC
LINCOLN NE
+35
+
H
UNC
PROCESSORS
CORN
SOYBEANS
DECATUR IL
+25
+
H
UNC
+10
+
H
UNC
DECATUR IN
+5
+
H
UNC
MORRISTOWN IN
+5
+
H
UNC
LAFAYETTE IN
+0
+
F
UNC
CEDAR RAPIDS IA
+5
+
H
UP 1
-30
+
F
UNC
COUNCIL BLUFFS IA
+30
+
H
UNC
LINCOLN NE
+30
+
H
DN 10
BLAIR NE
+45
+
H
UNC
RIVER TERMINALS
CORN
SOYBEANS
TOLEDO OH
-25
+
H
UNC
-25
+
H
UNC
SENECA IL
-15
+
H
UNC
+0
+
F
UNC
SAVANNA IL
-21
+
H
UP 5
-26
+
F
UP 10
DAVENPORT IA
+0
+
K
UNC
-8
+
K
UNC
ETHANOL PLANTS
LINDEN IN
-5
+
H
UNC
UNION CITY IN
+10
+
H
UNC
ANNAWAN IL
+2
+
H
UP 2
COUNCIL BLUFFS IA
+48
+
H
UNC
SRW WHEAT
TOLEDO OH
-40
+
H
UNC
CINCINNATI OH
UNQ
UNC
DECATUR IN
-25
+
N
UNC
BURNS HARBOR IN
UNQ
UNC
NOTE: 0 = option price, UN = Unchanged, UN = Unquoted
NC = Not comparable, DPI = Delayed Price, N/A = Not available,
F = January, H = March, K = May, N = July Q = August, U = September, X = November, Z = December
--------------------------------------------------------
LINKS: 0#USCSHGRN-PM
For U.S. forward basis spreadsheets, please click:
CORN/BASIS, SOYA/BASIS, WHEAT/BASIS, MILO/BASIS
- CBOT corn report CORD/
- CBOT soybean report SOY/C
- CBOT wheat report HEW/C
- U.S. grain barge freight values BUG/S
- U.S. Midwest cash grain AM GRAM/
- U.S. CIF /FOB Gulf Grain GAR/F
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((Christopher.Walljasper@thomsonreuters.com; 1 630 269 3072; Reuters Messaging: christopher.walljasper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.