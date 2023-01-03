U.S. Cash Grains-Corn basis firms, Soybeans mixed-lower

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Spot basis bids for corn firmed across the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday, though logistics challenges continued along railways following holiday closures and a recent winter storm that slowed grain movement, brokers said.

* Farmer sales of soybeans have picked up, after Chicago Board of Trade futures climbed above $15.00 a bushel, said one Indiana grain dealer.

* Corn basis firmed at a processor in Cedar Rapids Iowa, a Savanna, Illinois, river terminal and an ethanol plan in Annawan, Illinois.

* Bids for soybeans were mixed to lower, firming in Savanna, Illinois but falling at a Lincoln, Nebraska, processor and an elevator in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Basis values are quoted against CBOT futures in cts/bu:

ELEVATORS

CORN

SOYBEANS CINCINNATI OH -2 + H UNC +20 + F DN 6 BURNS HARBOR IN -65 + H UNC -65 + F UNC DECATUR IN UNQ UNC DES MOINES IA

UNQ UNC LINCOLN NE +35 + H UNC PROCESSORS CORN SOYBEANS DECATUR IL +25 + H UNC +10 + H UNC DECATUR IN +5 + H UNC MORRISTOWN IN

+5 + H UNC LAFAYETTE IN +0 + F UNC CEDAR RAPIDS IA +5 + H UP 1 -30 + F UNC COUNCIL BLUFFS IA +30 + H UNC LINCOLN NE +30 + H DN 10 BLAIR NE +45 + H UNC RIVER TERMINALS CORN SOYBEANS TOLEDO OH -25 + H UNC -25 + H UNC SENECA IL -15 + H UNC

+0 + F UNC SAVANNA IL -21 + H UP 5 -26 + F UP 10 DAVENPORT IA +0 + K UNC -8 + K UNC ETHANOL PLANTS LINDEN IN -5 + H UNC UNION CITY IN +10 + H UNC ANNAWAN IL +2 + H UP 2 COUNCIL BLUFFS IA +48 + H UNC SRW WHEAT TOLEDO OH -40 + H UNC CINCINNATI OH UNQ UNC DECATUR IN -25 + N UNC BURNS HARBOR IN UNQ UNC NOTE: 0 = option price, UN = Unchanged, UN = Unquoted NC = Not comparable, DPI = Delayed Price, N/A = Not available, F = January, H = March, K = May, N = July Q = August, U = September, X = November, Z = December -------------------------------------------------------- LINKS: 0#USCSHGRN-PM For U.S. forward basis spreadsheets, please click: CORN/BASIS, SOYA/BASIS, WHEAT/BASIS, MILO/BASIS - CBOT corn report CORD/ - CBOT soybean report SOY/C - CBOT wheat report HEW/C - U.S. grain barge freight values BUG/S - U.S. Midwest cash grain AM GRAM/ - U.S. CIF /FOB Gulf Grain GAR/F (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Christopher.Walljasper@thomsonreuters.com; 1 630 269 3072; Reuters Messaging: christopher.walljasper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.