U.S. Cash Grains-Corn basis bids steady-weaker at Midwest processors

November 25, 2022 — 10:14 am EST

CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Spot basis bids for corn were mostly steady to lower at processors in the U.S. Midwest on Friday, dealers said.

* The spot basis fell by 3 cents at a processor in Decatur, Illinois, and by 10 cents in Blair, Nebraska.

* Soybean basis bids were mostly steady, though basis rose by 7 cents at a processor in Decatur, Indiana.

* CBOT grain Cv1 and soybean Sv1 futures rose in early trading.

* The CBOT markets and many elevators are operating on reduced schedules after the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Basis values are quoted against CBOT futures in cts/bu:

CORN

SOYBEANS

CINCINNATI OH

+0

+

Z

UNC

+3

+

F

UNC

BURNS HARBOR IN

-35

+

Z

UNC

-30

+

F

UNC

DECATUR IN

UNQ

UNC

DES MOINES IA

UNQ

UNC

LINCOLN NE

+45

+

Z

UNC

PROCESSORS

CORN

SOYBEANS

DECATUR IL

+27

+

Z

DN 3

+20

+

F

UNC

DECATUR IN

+7

+

F

UP 7

MORRISTOWN IN

+25

+

F

UNC

LAFAYETTE IN

+20

+

F

UNC

CEDAR RAPIDS IA

+12

+

Z

UNC

+0

+

F

UNC

COUNCIL BLUFFS IA

+55

+

F

UNC

LINCOLN NE

+65

+

F

UNC

BLAIR NE

+70

+

Z

DN 10

RIVER TERMINALS

CORN

SOYBEANS

TOLEDO OH

-40

+

Z

UNC

-20

+

F

UNC

SENECA IL

-15

+

Z

UNC

+0

+

F

UNC

SAVANNA IL

-39

+

Z

UNC

-61

+

F

UNC

DAVENPORT IA

-15

+

Z

UNC

-10

+

F

UNC

ETHANOL PLANTS

LINDEN IN

+10

+

Z

UNC

UNION CITY IN

+15

+

Z

UNC

ANNAWAN IL

+0

+

Z

UNC

COUNCIL BLUFFS IA

+60

+

Z

UNC

SRW WHEAT

TOLEDO OH

-30

+

Z

UNC

CINCINNATI OH

UNQ

UNC

DECATUR IN

-30

+

N

UNC

BURNS HARBOR IN

UNQ

UNC

NOTE: 0 = option price, UNC = Unchanged, UNQ = Unquoted

NC = Not comparable, DP = Delayed Price, N/A = Not available,

F = January, H = March, K = May, N = July Q = August, U = September, X = November, Z = December

--------------------------------------------------------

LINKS: 0#USCSHGRN-PM

For U.S. forward basis spreadsheets, please click:

CORN/BASIS, SOYA/BASIS, WHEAT/BASIS, MILO/BASIS

- CBOT corn report COR/

- CBOT soybean report SOY/C

- CBOT wheat report WHE/C

- U.S. grain barge freight values BG/US

- U.S. Midwest cash grain AM GRA/M

- U.S. CIF/FOB Gulf Grain GRA/F

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))

