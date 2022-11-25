U.S. Cash Grains-Corn basis bids steady-weaker at Midwest processors

CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Spot basis bids for corn were mostly steady to lower at processors in the U.S. Midwest on Friday, dealers said.

* The spot basis fell by 3 cents at a processor in Decatur, Illinois, and by 10 cents in Blair, Nebraska.

* Soybean basis bids were mostly steady, though basis rose by 7 cents at a processor in Decatur, Indiana.

* CBOT grain Cv1 and soybean Sv1 futures rose in early trading.

* The CBOT markets and many elevators are operating on reduced schedules after the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Basis values are quoted against CBOT futures in cts/bu:

CORN

SOYBEANS CINCINNATI OH +0 + Z UNC +3 + F UNC BURNS HARBOR IN -35 + Z UNC -30 + F UNC DECATUR IN UNQ UNC DES MOINES IA

UNQ UNC LINCOLN NE +45 + Z UNC PROCESSORS CORN SOYBEANS DECATUR IL +27 + Z DN 3 +20 + F UNC DECATUR IN +7 + F UP 7 MORRISTOWN IN

+25 + F UNC LAFAYETTE IN +20 + F UNC CEDAR RAPIDS IA +12 + Z UNC +0 + F UNC COUNCIL BLUFFS IA +55 + F UNC LINCOLN NE +65 + F UNC BLAIR NE +70 + Z DN 10 RIVER TERMINALS CORN SOYBEANS TOLEDO OH -40 + Z UNC -20 + F UNC SENECA IL -15 + Z UNC

+0 + F UNC SAVANNA IL -39 + Z UNC -61 + F UNC DAVENPORT IA -15 + Z UNC -10 + F UNC ETHANOL PLANTS LINDEN IN +10 + Z UNC UNION CITY IN +15 + Z UNC ANNAWAN IL +0 + Z UNC COUNCIL BLUFFS IA +60 + Z UNC SRW WHEAT TOLEDO OH -30 + Z UNC CINCINNATI OH UNQ UNC DECATUR IN -30 + N UNC BURNS HARBOR IN UNQ UNC NOTE: 0 = option price, UNC = Unchanged, UNQ = Unquoted NC = Not comparable, DP = Delayed Price, N/A = Not available, F = January, H = March, K = May, N = July Q = August, U = September, X = November, Z = December -------------------------------------------------------- LINKS: 0#USCSHGRN-PM For U.S. forward basis spreadsheets, please click: CORN/BASIS, SOYA/BASIS, WHEAT/BASIS, MILO/BASIS - CBOT corn report COR/ - CBOT soybean report SOY/C - CBOT wheat report WHE/C - U.S. grain barge freight values BG/US - U.S. Midwest cash grain AM GRA/M - U.S. CIF/FOB Gulf Grain GRA/F (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Alexander Smith) ((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))

