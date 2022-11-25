U.S. Cash Grains-Corn basis bids steady-weaker at Midwest processors

CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Spot basis bids for corn were mostly steady to lower at processors in the U.S. Midwest on Friday, dealers said.
* The spot basis fell by 3 cents at a processor in Decatur, Illinois, and by 10 cents in Blair, Nebraska.
* Soybean basis bids were mostly steady, though basis rose by 7 cents at a processor in Decatur, Indiana.
* CBOT grain Cv1 and soybean Sv1 futures rose in early trading.
* The CBOT markets and many elevators are operating on reduced schedules after the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
Basis values are quoted against CBOT futures in cts/bu:
CORN
SOYBEANS
CINCINNATI OH
+0
+
Z
UNC
+3
+
F
UNC
BURNS HARBOR IN
-35
+
Z
UNC
-30
+
F
UNC
DECATUR IN
UNQ
UNC
DES MOINES IA
UNQ
UNC
LINCOLN NE
+45
+
Z
UNC
PROCESSORS
CORN
SOYBEANS
DECATUR IL
+27
+
Z
DN 3
+20
+
F
UNC
DECATUR IN
+7
+
F
UP 7
MORRISTOWN IN
+25
+
F
UNC
LAFAYETTE IN
+20
+
F
UNC
CEDAR RAPIDS IA
+12
+
Z
UNC
+0
+
F
UNC
COUNCIL BLUFFS IA
+55
+
F
UNC
LINCOLN NE
+65
+
F
UNC
BLAIR NE
+70
+
Z
DN 10
RIVER TERMINALS
CORN
SOYBEANS
TOLEDO OH
-40
+
Z
UNC
-20
+
F
UNC
SENECA IL
-15
+
Z
UNC
+0
+
F
UNC
SAVANNA IL
-39
+
Z
UNC
-61
+
F
UNC
DAVENPORT IA
-15
+
Z
UNC
-10
+
F
UNC
ETHANOL PLANTS
LINDEN IN
+10
+
Z
UNC
UNION CITY IN
+15
+
Z
UNC
ANNAWAN IL
+0
+
Z
UNC
COUNCIL BLUFFS IA
+60
+
Z
UNC
SRW WHEAT
TOLEDO OH
-30
+
Z
UNC
CINCINNATI OH
UNQ
UNC
DECATUR IN
-30
+
N
UNC
BURNS HARBOR IN
UNQ
UNC
NOTE: 0 = option price, UNC = Unchanged, UNQ = Unquoted
NC = Not comparable, DP = Delayed Price, N/A = Not available,
F = January, H = March, K = May, N = July Q = August, U = September, X = November, Z = December
--------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Alexander Smith)
((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))
