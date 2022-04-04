U.S. Cash Crude-Midland falls as WTI/Brent spread recovers from SPR announcement

April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Midland cash crude fell on Monday, dealers said, as West Texas Intermediate crude futures' (WTI) discount to Brent sharply narrowed during the session, making domestic grades less attractive to buyers.

The WTI/Brent spread narrowed 80 cents to settle at minus-$5.69 a barrel. The spread has gained over the past two sessions, recovering from a sharp widening on Thursday, when U.S. President Joe Biden announced the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

While WTI Midland WTC-WTM fell, West Texas Sour WTC-WTS, another inland grade, rose.

Meanwhile, coastal grade Mars Sour WTC-MRS gained on Monday. The grade has had a volatile two weeks, when in late March it plunged to its lowest in two years as releases from the SPR boosted supply of the medium sour crude in the market.

The grade has since largely recovered from that low.

Abroad, Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco 2222.SE raised its May official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its flagship Arab Light crude, according to pricing document seen by Reuters.

In the futures market, crude benchmarks jumped over 3%, with investors worried about tighter supply as mounting civilian deaths in Ukraine increased pressure on European countries to impose sanctions on Russia's energy sector. O/R

* Light Louisiana Sweet WTC-LLS for May delivery was unchanged at a midpoint of $2, trading between $1.75 and $2.25 a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures CLc1.

* Mars Sour WTC-MRS rose 35 cents to a midpoint of minus-$2.40 and traded between $2.70 and $2.10 a barrel discount to WTI.

* WTI Midland WTC-WTM fell 20 cents to a midpoint of 95 cents and traded between 80 cents and $1.10 a barrel premium to WTI.

* West Texas Sour WTC-WTS rose 45 cents to a midpoint of minus-$1.05 and traded between $1.20 and 90 cents a barrel discount to WTI.

* WTI at East Houston, also known as MEH, traded at $1.35 over WTI.

* ICE Brent June LCOc1 futures rose $3.14 to settle at $107.53 a barrel.

* WTI May crude CLc1 futures rose $4.01 to settle at $103.28 a barrel.

* The Brent/WTI spread WTCLc1-LCOc1 narrowed 80 cents to settle at minus $5.69, after hitting a high of minus $5.61 and a low of minus $6.53.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.