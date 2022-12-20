U.S. Cash Crude-Grades little changed as Keystone restart plan submitted

Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. physical crude oil grades were little changed on Tuesday, dealers said, as TC Energy Corp TRP.TO submitted its plan to regulators restart the Keystone pipeline and traders geared up for the three-day cash roll period.

Light Louisiana Sweet crude fell 5 cents to a midpoint of $1.75 premium to U.S. crude futures, while Mars Sour crude was unchanged at a midpoint of a $4.75 discount.

Tuesday marked the expiry of the WTI crude oil futures for January delivery, setting off a three-day cash roll window that begins on Wednesday.

Nearly two weeks after the line ruptured in the worst oil spill in the United States in nine years, TC Energy did not answer questions about when it hopes to restart the 622,000 barrel-per-day crude oil pipeline from Canada through the United States or what caused the incident.

The line was shut after it spilled 14,000 barrels of oil in rural Kansas on Dec. 7, the third major spill from the line in the last five years. The undamaged parts of the pipeline reopened last week.

Even though cleanup will take weeks or months, the line can still restart once it is repaired and the plan approved by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell last week while gasoline and distillate stocks rose, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Crude stocks fell by about 3.1 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 16, they said. Gasoline inventories rose by about 4.5 million barrels, while distillate stocks rose by 828,000 barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

* Light Louisiana Sweet WTC-LLS for January delivery fell 5 cents to a midpoint of $1.75 and traded between a $1.65 and $1.85 a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures CLc1.

* Mars Sour WTC-MRS was unchanged at a midpoint of a $4.75 discount, trading between a $4.85 and $4.65 a barrel discount to U.S. crude futures CLc1.

* WTI Midland WTC-WTM rose 10 cents to a midpoint of a 50-cent premium and traded between a 40-cent and 60-cent a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures CLc1.

* West Texas Sour WTC-WTS fell 10 cents to a midpoint of parity and traded between a 10-cent discount and 10-cent a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures CLc1.

* WTI at East Houston, also known as MEH, traded from 80 cents to $1.20 over WTI.

* ICE Brent February LCOc1 futures rose 19 cents to settle at $79.99 a barrel.

* WTI January crude CLc1 futures rose 90 cents to settle at $76.23 a barrel.

* The Brent/WTI spread WTCLc1-LCOc1 narrowed 66 cents to settle at minus $3.76, after hitting a high of minus $3.54 and a low of minus $4.42.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Laila.kearney@thomsonreuters.com))

