U.S. carries out ICBM test delayed during Chinese show-of-force over Taiwan

Idrees Ali Reuters
The United States military said on Tuesday that it had carried out a test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China's show of force near Taiwan earlier this month.

The test showed "the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent," a U.S. military statement said.

