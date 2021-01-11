US Markets
U.S. Capitol siege heralds tougher social media curbs, says EU commissioner

Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

The storming of the U.S. Capitol will herald an era of tougher social media regulation, European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton said, comparing the violence with the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, that led to a global crackdown on terrorism.

By blocking Trump's account, social media companies had finally recognised their responsibility, duty and means to prevent the spread of illegal viral content, he added.

"They can no longer hide their responsibility toward society by arguing that they merely provide hosting services," the member of the EU's executive said.

Hungary, meanwhile, criticized Twitter for interfering with official accounts after suspending the Budapest government's account in September.

"Today, their censors upped the game, removed nearly 200 of my followers without explanation," government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Twitter. "Big Tech preaches tolerance and pluralism. They talk the talk but don't walk the walk."

In December, the European Commission announced draft rules to rein in tech giants such as Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O, Facebook FB.O, Apple AAPL.O and Amazon AMZN.O.

The new rules would oblige the companies to do more to tackle illegal content such as hate speech and intentional manipulation of platforms.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by John Chalmers and Nick Macfie)

