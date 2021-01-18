US Markets

U.S. Capitol shut down temporarily out of caution over fire nearby

Contributors
Jim Bourg Reuters
Daphne Psaledakis Reuters
Jan Wolfe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

The U.S. Capitol was shut down temporarily on Monday out of an abundance of caution after a fire broke out near the complex, the Capitol Police said, underscoring security jitters days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Adds details, changes headline

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol was shut down temporarily on Monday out of an abundance of caution after a fire broke out near the complex, the Capitol Police said, underscoring security jitters days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

"There is no threat to the public," the U.S. Secret Service said in a tweet.

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident was being investigated.

The follows the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington by Trump supporters, some of whom called for the death of Vice President Mike Pence as he presided over the certification of Biden's November election victory.

All participants in the rehearsal for Biden's inauguration, were evacuated into the building, and participants were being held in the Capitol rotunda and other indoor areas, according to a Reuters witness. Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday.

The city's fire department said on Twitter that firefighters put out an outside fire near the Capitol complex.

"There were no injuries," the department said. "This accounts for smoke that many have seen."

(Reporting by Jim Bourg, Daphne Psaledakis and Jan Wolfe; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Howard Goller)

((Daphne.Psaledakis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular