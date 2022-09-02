US Markets
CRM

U.S. Capitol riot panel withdraws subpoena issued to RNC, Salesforce -Washington Post

Contributor
Caitlin Webber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO

The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has withdrawn the subpoena it issued to the Republican National Committee (RNC) and email vendor Salesforce Inc, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Adds background, request for committee comment

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has withdrawn the subpoena it issued to the Republican National Committee (RNC) and email vendor Salesforce Inc CRM.N, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The subpoena sought analytics information on email campaigns for former President Donald Trump, his campaign and the RNC, the Post said, adding that attorneys for Salesforce and the RNC were informed of the withdrawal this week.

The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The RNC sued the congressional panel in March seeking to block its subpoena of Salesforce, a vendor that organized donor information for the RNC.

The committee has said the RNC and the Trump campaign solicited donations after the 2020 election "by pushing false claims that the election was tainted by widespread fraud."

(Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((Katharine.Jackson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular