U.S. Capitol riot panel withdraws subpoena issued to RNC and Salesforce -Washington Post

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has withdrawn the subpoena it issued to the Republican National Committee and email vendor Salesforce, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

