U.S. Capitol riot panel requests information from Republican lawmakers

By Jan Wolfe and Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack by Donald Trump's supporters requested interviews with three Republican lawmakers, saying they have information about the planning of events in Washington that day.

In a press release on Monday, the Jan. 6 Select Committee said it was seeking voluntary cooperation from three House Republicans: Representatives Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Ronny Jackson.

Biggs, Brooks and Jackson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Representatives Benny Thompson and Liz Cheney, who lead the Select Committee, said in a statement that their colleagues have a patriotic duty to cooperate with the investigation.

“The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the facts, circumstances, and causes of January 6th," Thompson and Cheney said. "As we work to provide answers to the American people about that day, we consider it a patriotic duty for all witnesses to cooperate."

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell)

